AtonRa Partners Sells 8,063 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Confluent were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Confluent Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,558. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.