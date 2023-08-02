AtonRa Partners Sells 688 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 1.1% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 708,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,882. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

