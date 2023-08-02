AtonRa Partners Sells 3,332 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AtonRa Partners cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

