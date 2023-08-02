AtonRa Partners Sells 313 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. 509,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

