AtonRa Partners Sells 268 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 277,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

