AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 84.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 491,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,219,000 after acquiring an additional 225,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

TTEK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.71. 88,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average is $149.55. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

