AtonRa Partners Invests $548,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 642,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -322.57 and a beta of 1.06. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

