AtonRa Partners Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

AtonRa Partners grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. UiPath makes up approximately 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in UiPath were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 7.1 %

PATH stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.67. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.