AtonRa Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 258,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,948. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.