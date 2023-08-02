Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 250.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 356.0%.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

