Atb Cap Markets Comments on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

TLRY stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

