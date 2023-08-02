Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $698.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Astronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Astronics by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

