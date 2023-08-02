Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. Astronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,752. Astronics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Astronics by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.