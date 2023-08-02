AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

