Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 57,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

