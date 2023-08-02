Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $180.71, but opened at $193.16. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $217.89, with a volume of 42,044 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.