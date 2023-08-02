Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.51- EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AZPN traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.71. 241,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,445. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -190.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

