ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.18.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,119,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 41,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

