Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 392,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,003. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.