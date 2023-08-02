Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.58% of Churchill Downs worth $55,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

