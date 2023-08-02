Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 347,197 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 347,197 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Hess worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $149.46. 1,756,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

