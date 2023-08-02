Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $27.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $892.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $852.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.07. The stock has a market cap of $368.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
