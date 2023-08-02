Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 196,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,509 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $111,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 6,372,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

