Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,674 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.56% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 720,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,714. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.