Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,628 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $68,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.