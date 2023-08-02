Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,578 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Darling Ingredients worth $66,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 981,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

