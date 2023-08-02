Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $62.68 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,353 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $62,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 2,760,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,508. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

