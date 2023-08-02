Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $100.17 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.39% of Gartner worth $100,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.88.

Gartner Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IT traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.81. 998,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,589. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

