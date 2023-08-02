Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697,310 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Copart were worth $82,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

CPRT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,805. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

