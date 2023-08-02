Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 248,102 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,102 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. 22,297,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,753. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

