Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Arrival in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 142.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrival by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 240,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Arrival Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 341,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,552. Arrival has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

