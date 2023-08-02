Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock valued at $22,296,502. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

