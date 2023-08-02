Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

