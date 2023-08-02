Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ARES traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.