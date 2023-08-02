ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $28.68 Average PT from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

