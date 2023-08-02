Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

