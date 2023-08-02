AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 211.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.56.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

