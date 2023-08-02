Aptiv (APTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-$4.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 112.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 582,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after buying an additional 307,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

