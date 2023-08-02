Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. 3,088,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,381. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

