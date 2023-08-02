Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

