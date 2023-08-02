Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of APLS opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $94.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on APLS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.