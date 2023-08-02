APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in APA were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 3,050,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,522. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

