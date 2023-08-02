AON (NYSE:AON) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.40. 870,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,542. AON has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AON will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

