Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

