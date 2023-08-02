Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.97

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$40.97 and last traded at C$41.82, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6252955 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.