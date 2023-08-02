Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.39. 743,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

