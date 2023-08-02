Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.97. 2,061,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

