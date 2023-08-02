Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 33,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

