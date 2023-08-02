Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.03. 1,151,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $201.84.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

