Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 109.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,913 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,931,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,967,000 after buying an additional 1,065,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 868,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after buying an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after buying an additional 677,730 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

GCOW stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. 378,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

